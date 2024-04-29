Man Utd star suffers injury with Scotland's Euro 2024 campaign looming as Premiership rival fires Hibs warning
Hibs broke their recent winless run with a victory against St Johnstone away from home on Saturday to take their points tally to 42 for the season.
Meanwhile, Hearts were unable to bounce back from their Scottish Cup exit against Kilmarnock, who held out for a 0-0 draw at Rugby Park.
With the final weeks of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership in sight, let’s take a look at the latest headlines in and around the league before we enter another thrilling game-week.
Upcoming Hibs rivals issues battle cry
Ross County will host three of their final four fixtures in Dingwall, starting with back-to-back clashes against Hibs and Motherwell. After travelling to face St Johnstone, they will take on Aberdeen at home and midfielder Eli King is determined to achieve victory over the travelling force this weekend.
“I think we can beat any team at home. All the boys think that. We go into every home game especially thinking we can get three points, especially at home. There are 12 points available and we believe we can get them.
“We are still in the running for the play-off though, so it’s not OK as we are not out of the mess yet. It’s not like we haven’t shown it. Since the new manager has come in we have shown more than enough team spirit, togetherness and quality — even in the games we haven’t won — to win games.
“Hence why we managed to get a result like we did the other week. It’s not like we can’t do it, we just need to put everything together.”
Injury update provided on Scotland star
There is a race against time for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay to return to fitness following an injury concern in his latest appearance for Manchester United. The 27-year-old was substituted on against Burnley on Saturday in the 65th minute but was taken back off towards the end after going down in the penalty area.
United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a small update on his current situation: "You have seen he has a problem. We have to diagnose this and see what it is."
When asked if McTominay would be fit to face Crystal Palace next Monday, the boss admitted he was uncertain.
"I don't know in this moment to return. I think it's a little bit too quick turnaround."
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is already dealing with the injury to Bologna's Lewis Ferguson in the middle of the park. While there is no return date set for McTominay, he will be hoping to be back in action for United ahead of their FA Cup final clash with Manchester City on May 25th.