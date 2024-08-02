Will Fish spent time on loan at Hibs | SNS Group

The Man Utd defender spent time with Hibs on loan last season.

Will Fish says he’s urging Man Utd stars of the future to get out on loan after how much Hibs helped him.

The defender has formed part of Erik ten Hag’s senior squad for pre-season, and is currently with the Premier League giant in America. Central defender Fish has spent the past two seasons in Leith, where he has added 66 senior appearances to his name.

He’s enjoying his time with the Man Utd team but insists his time with Hibs has set him up for whatever senior football has to throw at him. It is why he tells club media of the Easter Road-inspired advice he is dishing out to players at Old Trafford in need of minutes.

When asked how much he benefitted from his Hibs loans, he responded: "Massively. And you know, I say to the young lads all the time, who haven't been on loan yet, that's what you have to do.

"I think if, unless you're breaking through here, the comparison from Academy to men's football is so far apart. And I feel like I'm in a much better place now than I was two, two-and-a half years ago. So I think it's vital that you get that experience at a young age.

"It's like just little things in the game that I've picked up. Maybe, you know, over the past two years on loan, just sort of being more streetwise and how to play against better players and more physical players. So, like I say, I think it's so beneficial that young lads go on loan and get the experience like I did really.”

He added on being with Man Utd in America: "You know, you're at one of the best clubs in the world. And to be out here in America, it's a surreal experience. So you take each day as it comes and just do your best. That's all you can do.

"People who know me, that's how I take life [in my stride]. I don't really get too high or too low, and I think that helps in football at times. Sometimes, you obviously need to be more up for it and, you know, times like that, I can be. But I try not to think about it too much and just take each day as it comes."