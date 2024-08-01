Splendid isolation - the rookie manager at training earlier today. | SNS Group

Cup legend enjoying role as gaffer - despite a lack of shut-eye

It’s hard to sleep in the full glare of a spotlight. And David Gray knows only too well that an almost obsessive level of scrutiny is now simply a fact of life in the public eye.

Yet the new Hibs gaffer genuinely seems to be enjoying the relentless demands of his first job in management. Having the buck stop with him is a responsibility he’s learning to embrace.

“I think it makes it easier when there are no hiding places,” insists Gray, the former Scottish Cup-winning skipper adding: “When it does go wrong, I know it’s on me. I’ve never shied away from that.

“In previous situations, I’ve had an opinion and a voice, which is important, but I’ve always supported the person ahead of me because that’s what a good assistant or first-team coach does. I get that all the time here with the backroom staff I’ve assembled.

“I get challenged every day - and I want to be challenged every day, always for the right reasons. We don’t always agree but when we decide what direction we’re going in, we all go the same way.

“And that’s something I’ve always done and that I believe is the right way of moving forward. But I fully understand that I’m responsible for the result at the end of the day.”

Preparing for Sunday’s big Scottish Premiership kick-off against St Mirren in Paisley, Gray has been ever so slightly surprised by the extra hours required since moving from a backroom role to the top job at East Mains. The constant stream of players and staff seeking answers, input or advice must make it tough to work anything like a ‘normal’ schedule.

“You definitely don’t sleep as much, that’s for sure,” said Gray with a grin, the four-time interim head coach adding: “At the same time I’m really enjoying it.

“Even when you go home you are constantly thinking about things. It’s more a case of managing other people, conversations with staff, players.

“Planning your day becomes more difficult. But I’m enjoying being on the grass every day and the reaction I’m getting from the players. I will be judged on points and performances but, if we can keep the mood high and add a few additions to the squad, we’re looking forward to hopefully having a very good season.

“I speak to people regularly within football. I’ve been quite lucky, even over the past three years, having worked with four very good and different managers, and the coaching staff they have had with them. I’m still in contact with them all and still speak to them.

“And even some of the people I worked with throughout my career. I’m constantly seeking advice and asking for benefits when I can lean on people. You’re never the finished article. I’m very lucky to have that network around me and it’s certainly something I need to keep using.”

Gray gets a sense that his players are eager to step into this league campaign, with their Premier Sports Cup group games no more than a competitive warm-up. The obvious aim of everything Hibs have done in pre-season, all those triple sessions and bounce-game experiments, is to peak on Sunday in Paisley.

“I’ve had that impression from the players a little bit, just because it’s a fresh, clean week,” said Gray, when asked if he felt the build-up to this game had a certain extra edge to it, the boss adding: “We’ve had a full week of training all geared up to facing one opponent. It’s been really good, and the preparation has gone well.

“But during the Premier Sports Cup games it’s Saturday-Tuesday at times and it was a quick turnaround. You’re also trying to get minutes in players and get your message across, and I think now we’ve had a good six-week period and I’m happy with where we are at the moment. Hopefully it all comes into place at the weekend.

“It’ll be difficult. St Mirren are very organised; they play a specific way that’s been successful for them, so we know what to expect. They did fantastically well last season so we’re expecting a tough game there.

“Even though I’ve not managed that many games, I’ve actually already been there twice - it was my first game in two separate interim periods so I can definitely lean on those experiences. As always, the full focus is on what we can do.”