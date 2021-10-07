Martin Boyle to rescue as Hibs forward seals Australia win over Oman

Martin Boyle of Australia and Faiz al-Rushaidi goalkeeper of Oman and Ali al-Busaidi battle for the ball during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Australia and Oman at Khalifa International Stadium on October 7, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

The Hibs winger continued his prolific form for club and country with his 23rd goal this calendar year – having netted 10 for Jack Ross’ side already this season.

He transferred that to the international stage again and restored Australia’s lead in Doha against Oman shortly after half-time following a first half where both sides traded goals.

Boyle’s 49th minute match-winner – a diving header from close range – ensured a third straight win and top place in Group B of the Asian qualification groups. Celtic’s Tom Rogic squared a pass for Adam Taggart and when the forward’s shot was saved, Boyle pounced to head over the line.

Graham Arnold’s side had taken the lead through Awer Mabil only for Rabia Al-Mandhar to level. Mitchell Duke added a confirmation third with a minute to go.

The 28-year-old was substituted on 86 minutes having started the match alongside former Hibs team-mate Jackson Irvine, and Harry Souttar, brother of Hearts defender John. His late withdrawl was a lot less concerning than his last international substitution though which resulted in unfounded fears of an injury affecting the winger after the win over China last month. However he returned to Easter Road showing few ill-effects and scored three more before his latest call-up.

Hibs colleagues Alex Gogic and Kevin Nisbet are also in line for international action with Cyprus facing Croatia in the World Cup qualifiers in Nicosia on Friday and Scotland hosting Israel on Saturday.