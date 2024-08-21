He left Hibs last summer | SNS Group

The English side signed the star from Hibs but transfer speculation has now emerged.

Millwall boss Neil Harris hasn’t shut down talk of an exit for ex-Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet at the Den.

The Scotland international missed the Championship club’s match with Bristol City due to illness, but speculation of a move away from the London-based club has now taken flight. Just a year on from Hibs selling home to Millwall for £2m, Aberdeen have been linked with bringing him back to the Premiership on a loan basis.

During his time at Easter Road, Nisbet scored 39 times with 12 assists in 101 games after a move from Dunfermline. He is capped 10 times for his country but asked about the striker’s situation, Harris didn’t clamp the rumours. The Millwall manager told South London Press: “As always, it’s not just about Millwall Football Club, it’s about players as well – what their needs are.

“Yes, we’re very light on players. Kevin wasn’t with us on the weekend due to illness. I’m not sure if he will be with us this week. We have to get on with it. There has to be different agendas in the game.

“Some players settle, some don’t. I said back in May that naturally, over the course of a transfer window, there will be players coming in the building and players who want to leave for various reasons.

“I don’t expect that to be any different between now and August 30. I expect and hope there will be players in the building. I do expect one or two to leave the building for their own agendas.”