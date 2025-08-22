The battler has been linked with leaving Sunderland all summer and Hibs were a possible destination.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nectar Triantis is closing in on ending his summer transfer saga, as he gets set to leave Sunderland after two loans at Hibs.

The defender turned midfielder has been back at the Stadium of Light this pre season as he bid to impress enough to form part of their Premier League squad. Triantis’ stock has risen over the last 12 months, after Hibs head coach David Gray turned him into an enforcer in the engine room, the battler going on to play a key role in the club finishing last season in third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Premiership campaign is back underway at Hibs, alongside their European and Premier Sports Cup endeavours, with a return for Triantis not coming to fruition despite an interest in making it happen. A number of other clubs have also been linked but it appears the MLS is where he is bound.

Nectar Triantis selects next club

Minnesota United look set to have signed the Sunderland man on a permanent basis, with a deal said to be done ahead of the transfer deadline in the US. A deal is still to be officially announced by his new club. Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke broke the news with: “ Sunderland midfielder Nectarios Triantis has agreed a move to Minnesota United in a permanent deal before the close of the MLS transfer deadline.”

MLS insider Tom Bogert then confirmed: “Minnesota United are finalising a deal to sign Greek defender Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland. Deal all set between clubs now. Triantis, 22, spent last year on loan at Hibernian in Scotland.”

It brings an end to a summer of speculation around the star who is yet to play a competitive match in this term. Gray said recently of signing Triantis again: “He was a pleasure to work with, that was one of the reasons why we wanted to bring him back in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs verdict on Nectar Triantis

“He's a real humble, hardworking boy who is constantly trying to improve all the time As a coach that's what you want as a dream to work with, and he's said a few times now how grateful he is for the opportunity he had. Because you're only as good as your teammates round about you.

“He had such a good season last year but the strength of the group and the coaches around that as well - a lot of coaches have done a lot of hard work with him to get him progressing all the time. He's got a lot of progressing still to be done and he's someone that I've worked closely with. And I'll be definitely keeping an eye on him to see how he gets on and wish him all the very best - if it's not here.”

All eyes are on the Conference League right now at Easter Road. They have it all to do in Poland next week after losing the first leg of their play-off tie 2-1, a late Josh Mulligan strike reducing the arrears before Hibs head abroad.