Hibs’ deadline day signing has been speaking on his Easter Road move - with thanks to Newcastle United connections.

Daniel Barlaser has revealed the Newcastle United connections that helped push through a move to Hibs - including a certain Dwight Gayle.

The midfielder left it late on transfer deadline day to seal a season-long loan switch from English Championship side Middlesbrough. He is the final addition to Gray’s side from the summer window, which included the arrivals of Jamie McGrath, Raphael Sallinger, Josh Mulligan, Thibault Klidje, Miguel Chaiwa and Grant Hanley.

It’s the latter Barlaser knows from his time coming through ranks at Newcastle United. Dwight Gayle is another connection, the striker having been at the Premier League side alongside Barlaser, and who made himself a Hibs cult hero last campaign before retiring. He sent a text to the midfielder as he discovered a deal was in the works, with Barlaser tapping into past and present connections to get this transfer moving.

The former England and Turkish youth international told Hibs TV: “Scottish football is obviously very different to English, but the league is getting better every year and I think it is very competitive. There are loads of great stadiums here too, including Easter Road and I am really excited to play there for the first time and experience Scottish football for the first time.

“I have never played up here before, but I know players who have and they say it is brilliant, so I thought I would give it a try. I played with Grant Hanley previously at Newcastle, and Dwight Gayle was there too. He actually texted me yesterday saying how much I would enjoy it and what a great club it was!”

A late dash to beat the deadline buzzer left the midfielder sweating, but he’s now looking forward to what Scottish football has to offer. Next up for Hibs after the international break is a clash with Dundee United at Easter Road. Barlaser added: “I'm delighted to be here. It's been a whirlwind over 48 hours or so, but I'm happy I'm here. I was playing golf and my agent texted me saying that Hibs were interested, and I just gave them the go-ahead to proceed.

"Thankfully, we got the deal done 10 minutes before the deadline, so it was quite stressful, but I am delighted to be here! This will be my first taste of Scottish Football, and I really wanted to do it here at Hibs – that was a big pull for me.

“I saw how well the club did last season, achieving European football and I have seen videos of the fans, so I just thought it was a great club to come to. I am a forward-thinking player who likes to take risks.

“When I was at Middlesbrough, I was a bit more defensive, but I think I have thrived when playing further up the pitch. So, I think my technical abilities and passing the ball forward are my best strengths.”