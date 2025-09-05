The former Hibs man has featured for Sheffield United, Sunderland and more in a vast career.

A former Hibs striker has signed for Spartans, as the League Two side bring the former Sheffield United and Sunderland man back for a second spell.

Marc McNulty has returned to Edinburgh after time in Australia with St George City, where he scored 14 times, making his move after the transfer window shut earlier this week. Now 32, the striker burst into senior football at Livingston and earned a Sheffield United switch, scoring one of his 14 goals from 56 Blades matches against Exeter City in a play-off final.

McNulty was on loan twice at Hibs, his first on loan from Reading earning him a chance with Sunderland where he featured 21 times, before returning to Leith. In total, McNulty netted 12 times with seven assists for Hibs in just 25 games. He has also played for Portsmouth, Bradford City, Coventry City, Dundee United, Orange County and Shamrock Rovers on top of two Scotland caps.

Why Marc McNulty has signed for Spartans

He originally joined Douglas Samuels’ side in 2024. The former Hibs, Sunderland and Sheffield United man said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back and sign again for Spartans, a club that is very close to home for me and one that has been on an incredible journey over the last ten years or so.

“We were remarkably close to achieving promotion during my first spell at the club and when the opportunity coming up to re-sign, it was a no-brainer really. The club has fantastic ambitions on and off the field with great people behind it and I’m looking forward to getting started and playing my part in achieving those goals.”

Samuels said: “I’m delighted to be able to bring Marc back to the Club following his time playing Down Under. He’s got great quality, a proven pedigree, is a player who can help to bring out the best in others in the group. He’s someone who I believe can help us to keep progressing and achieve our goals.”

Former Hibs star could debut versus former side

If fit and available for this weekend, McNulty could make his debut against Hibs ‘B’ in a KDM Evolution Trophy match. A statement from the Ainslie Park side reads: “The Spartans are delighted to announce the return of Marc McNulty to the Vanloq Community Stadium. ‘Sparky’ makes the move back home to the Capital and re-joins The Spartans following a spell in Australia with National Premier Club, St George City.

“McNulty has vast top flight experience with more than 400 senior club and International appearances not only on both sides of the border but on opposite sides of the world, having previously played in USA too. A move to Sheffield United followed and after loan spells at Portsmouth and Bradford, he helped Coventry to gain promotion to League One, winning the man of the match in the Play-Off Final victory over Exeter City.

“McNulty moved back to the Capital to join Hibernian on Loan from Reading with a brief spell at Sunderland in the mix too. It was during this 2018/19 season where the striker was earned his two Scotland caps in the European Qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino. McNulty went on to make 44 appearances with Dundee United before making a move to America in January 2023, signing for Orange County SC in the USL Championship. February 2024 saw McNulty join The Spartans making 11 appearances and netting twice during his spell at the club in their debut SPFL 2 season. A move to Shamrock Rovers followed before his adventures Down Under.”