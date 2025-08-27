Nottingham Forest are the next club to be linked with the former Hibs star after Juventus.

Premier League side Nottingham Forest have reportedly made contact with a former Hibs star over a summer transfer.

The window remains open until next week and that will allow sides north and south of the border to put finishing touches on their squads. Nottingham Forest have the Europa League to look forward to this season and one player reportedly on their list for that charge is Josh Doig.

Now a full Scotland international, the left-back came through the ranks at Hibs after starting his youth career across the city at Hearts. He made 78 Hibs appearances before moving to Italy with Hellas Verona and he’s now at Sassuolo, who the defender helped earn promotion back to Serie A ahead of this season from the second tier of Italian football.

Nottingham Forest interest in former Hibs star addressed

Doig played 81 minutes of their season opener against champions Napoli, a 2-0 defeat, and he has also been linked with Juventus this summer. Now it’s been claimed by transfer journalist Alan Nixon that Nottingham Forest have made ‘contact’ with the star’s representatives over a late summer move, with Joaquin Seys of Club Brugge and Leicester City's Victor Kristiansen also options.

It comes amid a whirlwind summer for the 23-year-old which included his first Scotland cap against Liechtenstein in a friendly win. He said to BBC Scotland in June: "[I was a] bit hundred miles per hour when I came on because I was just so delighted to actually get on the pitch.

“Obviously I've been in a lot of squads, but at the same time it's not a bad thing. It's an absolute honour just to be picked, to be playing alongside some of the guys on the pitch, world-class players. In my position, you've probably got some of the best two left-backs in the world at the moment, so it can't not help me being around them and being in that environment."

Josh Doig on Scotland debut

"My mum and dad are actually in Ibiza watching it, so they're enjoying themselves. I'm sure they'll have a wee drink for it. All my family are really big football fans, so they'll just absolutely enjoy it. It's a happy moment."

It was also earned alongside Andy Irving, the West Ham midfielder and former Hearts star he spent plenty of time with in his youth. Doig added: “It was funny it was the two of us together because we’re really close. I grew up with Andy all the way through primary school and we’ve been pals for ages.

“So to come on at the same time for our first caps, we were like, ‘Oh my God!’. We didn’t know what to say. Andy’s two years older than me, but we grew up together. His dad and my dad are best friends. They played together at Edinburgh City and places like that. As well as being at Newcraighall Primary, we used to spend New Year together. So it was surreal for us to come on and make our Scotland debuts at the same time."