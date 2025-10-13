18 players you forgot played for Hibs including former Newcastle United star

Hibs will hope to move on from their Edinburgh derby defeat against Hearts when they return to Premiership action with a home clash against Livingston on Saturday afternoon.

Despite that disappointment, David Gray’s men are sat just two points shy of the top three and they will hope to improve their form and ensure they are in a position to replicate last season’s third place finish before the end of the season.

Several members of Gray’s squad have already made a name for themselves during what has been an exciting 12 months for everyone involved at Easter Road - but the same can not be said of some of their predecessors in the famous green and white shirts.

We take a look at 18 players you may have forgot played for Hibs during their playing careers.

1 . Brian McLean (2017) The once-capped Northern Ireland international made just two appearances for Hibs.

2 . Allan Smart (2001) The former Watford striker joined Hibs on loan in 2001 and scored one goal in a handful of appearances.

3 . Callum Crane (2015-2018) The academy product made a solitary senior appearance before joining Livingston.