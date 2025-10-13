18 players you forgot played for Hibs including former Newcastle United star

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 13th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST

There are a number of players you may have forgot played for Hibs.

Hibs will hope to move on from their Edinburgh derby defeat against Hearts when they return to Premiership action with a home clash against Livingston on Saturday afternoon.

Despite that disappointment, David Gray’s men are sat just two points shy of the top three and they will hope to improve their form and ensure they are in a position to replicate last season’s third place finish before the end of the season.

Several members of Gray’s squad have already made a name for themselves during what has been an exciting 12 months for everyone involved at Easter Road - but the same can not be said of some of their predecessors in the famous green and white shirts.

We take a look at 18 players you may have forgot played for Hibs during their playing careers.

Your next Hibs read: Hibs first-team trio 'laid the bedrock' for emphatic Peterhead win as Darren McGregor left in 'disbelief'

The once-capped Northern Ireland international made just two appearances for Hibs.

1. Brian McLean (2017)

The once-capped Northern Ireland international made just two appearances for Hibs. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The former Watford striker joined Hibs on loan in 2001 and scored one goal in a handful of appearances.

2. Allan Smart (2001)

The former Watford striker joined Hibs on loan in 2001 and scored one goal in a handful of appearances. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
The academy product made a solitary senior appearance before joining Livingston.

3. Callum Crane (2015-2018)

The academy product made a solitary senior appearance before joining Livingston. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The 13-times Greece international made two appearances for Hibs during the 2018/19 season.

4. Charalampos Mavrias (2018-2019)

The 13-times Greece international made two appearances for Hibs during the 2018/19 season. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Easter RoadScottish Football
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice