Hibs will join the likes of Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee United in the knockout rounds of this season's Premier Sports Cup.

Hibs are currently preparing for friendly fixtures with Bournemouth and Bolton Wanderers before they turn their attention towards their Europa League second qualifying round tie with Danish side FC Midtjylland.

After what was a remarkable first full season under the management of David Gray, Hibs landed third place in the Premiership table on the back of a stunning unbeaten run that spanned almost five months and consisted of five draws and 12 wins in 17 league fixtures. That also meant European football will return to Easter Road for the first time since Hibs suffered an 8-0 aggregate defeat against English Premier League club Aston Villa in the play-off round of the Europa Conference League in August 2023.

Gray and his players will now hope to continue the momentum gained by what was an extraordinary season into the new campaign and challenge for silverware on a number of fronts. One competition that will be firmly on their radar is the League Cup, or as it’s known for sponsorship reasons, the Premier Sports Cup. Although they have not entered the competition just yet, they will discover what opposition lies in wait as they prepare to make their bow in this season’s cup in August.

When do Hibs enter the 2025/26 Scottish League Cup?

Premier Sports Cup trophy | SNS Group

Clubs that have qualified for UEFA competitions this season do not feature in the group stage section of the tournament and that means Hibs will enter at the last-16 stage after last season’s third place finish landed them a spot in the Europa League. That means that Premiership champions Celtic, runners up Rangers, Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen and Europa Conference League competitors Dundee United were also exempt from the group stage draw last month.

The Last 16 ties are currently scheduled to be played the weekend of August 16/17 and that is when Hibs, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Dundee United all enter the competition.

When is the draw for the last 16 of the 2025/26 Scottish League Cup?

Neither the SPFL or tournament sponsors Premier Sports have officially confirmed when the draw will take place. However, it will almost certainly take place following the final live broadcasted match of the group stage. This year, that will be St Mirren against Ayr United. That match is due to be played at 3pm on Sunday, July 27 which means the draw should take place sometime between 5pm and 6pm that evening.

Who could Hibs face in the Scottish League Cup last 16?

Hibs head coach David Gray watches his player during the win over Rot-Weiss Essen. | SNS Group

Significantly for David Gray’s men, the draw for the last 16 is seeded and in qualifying for Europe, Hibs managed to land one of the seeded spots at this stage of the competition. The other seeded places go to their fellow European competitors Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and Dundee United and then the three group winners with the best records during that phase of the competition. However, the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will not be seeded, meaning tougher tests could lie in wait for Hibs is they were to progress beyond the last 16.

Premier Sports Cup 2025/26 dates

Here is the full list of dates for the 2025/26 Scottish League Cup:

Group stage: MD1: Weekend of July 12/13 to Weekend of July 26/27

Last 16: Weekend of August 16/17

Quarter-finals: Weekend of September 20/21

Semi-finals: Weekend of November 1/2

Final: Sunday. December 14

