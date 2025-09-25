The Premiership side watched top talents head for Hibs and Rangers.

Dundee boss Steven Pressley has aired his frustrations as the Dark Blues are yet to pocket a penny from the exits of Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron to Hibs and Rangers.

The Dens Park side watched two of their academy products move up the Premiership food chain in the summer. Mulligan has impressed so far in Leith for the side that finished third last season and has played across right-wing-back plus central midfield. While injured currently, Cameron has stood out in midfield at Rangers, during what has been a difficult start to the season for Russell Martin’s team.

Hibs and Rangers pounced to sign the pair on freedom of contract deals that did not require a transfer fee, but Dundee are entitled to a six-figure payment from both clubs over their academy graduates. A tribunal could settle the matter but manager and former Hearts captain Pressley claims it’s a situation that doesn’t sit right with him.

Steven Pressley on disappointment over Hibs and Rangers transfer deals

He said: "That is a process that's so wrong. They're performing for other teams just now and we've still not got the money for that. We need to get things in place that allow a club like us to outperform where it is. You need these processes in place around some other things, like good infrastructure and good facilities, to be able to outperform where you are in your investment. And we need to improve on that."

Speaking on Mulligan’s exit in June, Pressley said: “When I arrived I was briefed that the club had made Josh an offer so have always been aware of the situation. There was a chance he could come back but we knew he wanted to pursue other opportunities. So it's not a huge surprise and I get it from his perspective. There's no criticism there.

“Josh is doing what's best for him-self, naturally. It will be very difficult to replace him. "I have spoken about it already, the money in the lower leagues in England and even the National League, is obscene. In our lower leagues in Scotland there are hardly any young players playing so you can't go and pick someone up from there.

Why Hibs signed Josh Mulligan

“It's really difficult because when you bring through your own players, and that's something I love to do, when they do well the vultures start circling. It would be great to build your own team of six or seven homegrown players but it's very difficult to do that.

“It happened in the past with clubs, but these days as soon as you get players with quality people want to take them. It's disappointing but with Josh there will be a financial reward. If we get the right fee we can reinvest it in the right way."

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay said on the versatile star upon signing him: “Josh is someone we’ve been aware of for some time, and he performed excellently for Dundee last season. The number of senior games he’s played at his age is impressive, and as a club we’re keen to add young Scottish talent to our squad to help them reach their potential. Josh is another good character to add to the group, and I look forward to seeing him at Easter Road Stadium.”