Latest football news from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish rivals includes updates on Rangers’ search for their next manager

The competition is heating up for the current vacancy in Glasgow. Michael Beale was shown the door following a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox and now all eyes are on who could be seen walking through the door.

However, on the other side of the country, two clubs prepare for the second biggest rivalry in Scottish football. It’s Edinburgh Derby week and in five days time we will see Hearts and Hibs clash together at Tynecastle.

This will be Nick Montgomery’s first derby day and with Hearts’ Kye Rowles a former player under Montgomery from their time down under, the Australian will be sure to be hounded with questions on the 41-year-old’s style.

Ahead of this weekend’s impending battle, here are the latest stories from Hibs’ and Hearts’ Scottish Premiership rivals...

Scotland starlet lands trial after Rangers exit

Josh McPake, the winger released by Rangers, has landed a trial with Hamilton Academical as he looks to secure his future (The National).

The Scotland youth international was paid off from the Gers over the summer despite his contract running until 2024. While McPake is yet to find a club, he has now found somewhere he can train as he hopes to impress Accies manager John Rankin and secure a deal.

The former Dundee man had been the subject of one League One loan deal, but the Ibrox side were only entertaining bids for a permanent deal. The winger spent last season on loan at Queen’s Park but fell out of favour as Owen Coyle’s side battled it out for promotion.

Ex-Chelsea boss ruled out of Rangers job

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter has no interest in becoming Rangers boss and the 48-year-old has ruled himself out of the running (Daily Record). However, reports from Football Insider say that the Gers have not given up hope of luring the former Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter to Ibrox.

Potter was sacked by Chelsea six months ago and rejected the opportunity to take over the French Ligue One side Lyon just last month. Sources close to Potter’s camp, however, told Record Sport that he will not be the one to take over at Ibrox with Kevin Muscat the clear bookies’ favourite.

Rangers look to poach Championship boss

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has emerged as a contender for the Rangers job, with Ibrox chief executive James Bisgrove making tentative enquiries over the financial outlay required to lure the 45-year-old from the English Championship club (Daily Record).

Reports indicate that the Light Blues chief executive James Bisgrove has made enquiries over the financial outlay required to bring the 45-year-old Scouser north of the border. The Championship side are currently third in the league following their best start to a season since 1928/29 with six wins from nine league games.