Pundit backs 'incensed' Hibs players as Ross County leveller decision slammed

Hibs players surround referee David Munro at full-time after conceding an injury-time equaliser to Ross County.

James McFadden has claimed Ross County's second goal against Hibs in a 2-2 Premiership draw on Wednesday shouldn't have stood.

The Hibees piled the pressure on inside the first 45 minutes but Josh Sims put County ahead after goalkeeper David Marshall and the defence failed to deal with a cross into the box. Adam Le Fondre and Myziane Maolida goals made Hibs pressure count but Yan Dhanda netted a last-gasp leveller, with some controversy.

With Dundee beating Aberdeen in the other match, it leaves Nick Montgomery's side in 7th and a point behind Tony Docherty's. Next up is Livingston at home with Rangers, St Johnstone and Motherwell remaining before the split.

Sportscene pundit McFadden spotted a reason for Hibs dismay at County's last-minute leveller. Montgomery has complained of there being too much additional time - seven minutes overall - in the game, but the throw-in that led to the Staggies goal should have been an away ball, according to the Scotland hero.

He said: "You heard Nick Montgomery say it came from their throw-in. It should have been a Hibs throw-in. You can see here, Efete gets up and heads the ball out. Hibs are claiming and they switch off. But it should have been a Hibs throw.

"They do still have time to defend it. Youan drops Dhanda and it is not the cleanest of finishes. But what a goal for Ross County, from an unlikely positions, where it looks like they are out of the game. It's a goal that should never have happened because it was a Hibs throw-in. "

Montgomery told the BBC of the player dismay: "I find it hard to understand where seven minutes injury time came from. We're then defending nearer the eight-minute mark, defending a throw-in that's our throw-in. It's hard to explain how that can happen, but it did. It's a real sickener.