Sunderland loanee explains what's next after 'big' transfer decision as Hibs move creates two opportunities
Nectar Triantis has thanked Hibs for the help they have given him after a big adaptation from the A-League to Sunderland.
The versatile defender - who has appeared in midfield for boss Nick Montgomery - has played nine times since moving on loan until the end of the season from the Black Cats. Sunderland signed Triantis from Central Coast Mariners last summer, where Montgomery was his manager.
He penned a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light last summer, and tells FTBL that Hibs have helped with adapting to the physical side of the UK game as he looked to what could come next for him. An Australian national team call-up is on that agenda.
Triantis said: “I hope something can happen as soon as possible - representing your national team is something every player wants to do in their career. I’m training and playing as well as I can to try and make that step. It’s every player’s dream to come to Europe and see where it might take you in terms of the national team.
“Ultimately it’s all down to opinions and hopefully I can be on the right side of that. I’ve picked up little things ever since I’ve arrived and even before that. I think I’ve grown a lot in the last 12 or 18 months.
“The player I am today isn’t the player I’ll be next week or in a year’s time. It was a big move for me coming all the way from Australia to the English Championship. It was a big step and that comes with time - so it’s never been a case of frustration or anything like that.
“It’s more about a progression in my career. Coming to Hibs has turned out to be a good decision. I’m come here to learn the aerial and the physical side of the game. It’s a very high standard in terms of the teams that you play, the speed of the competition, the way the fans get into it. It helps me a lot.”