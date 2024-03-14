Nectar Triantis has enjoyed time at Hibs so far.

Nectar Triantis has thanked Hibs for the help they have given him after a big adaptation from the A-League to Sunderland.

The versatile defender - who has appeared in midfield for boss Nick Montgomery - has played nine times since moving on loan until the end of the season from the Black Cats. Sunderland signed Triantis from Central Coast Mariners last summer, where Montgomery was his manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He penned a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light last summer, and tells FTBL that Hibs have helped with adapting to the physical side of the UK game as he looked to what could come next for him. An Australian national team call-up is on that agenda.

Triantis said: “I hope something can happen as soon as possible - representing your national team is something every player wants to do in their career. I’m training and playing as well as I can to try and make that step. It’s every player’s dream to come to Europe and see where it might take you in terms of the national team.

“Ultimately it’s all down to opinions and hopefully I can be on the right side of that. I’ve picked up little things ever since I’ve arrived and even before that. I think I’ve grown a lot in the last 12 or 18 months.

“The player I am today isn’t the player I’ll be next week or in a year’s time. It was a big move for me coming all the way from Australia to the English Championship. It was a big step and that comes with time - so it’s never been a case of frustration or anything like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad