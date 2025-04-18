Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The impressive star has his Hibs future clouded by uncertainty over what comes next.

A pair of pundits have urged Hibs to get down to contract business over one of their key stars.

Rocky Bushiri has cut out the inconsistencies in his game and turned into one of the Premiership’s top defenders, playing a key role in David Gray’s side surging towards third spot. He is out of contract come the end of the season and what comes next is for now unknown.

Charlie Mulgrew and Marvin Bartley were on Premier Sports duty as the defender scored in a 4-0 rout against Dundee. Mulgrew paid a major compliment by calling him the club’s best player in this run of games while Bartley backed up claims a new deal offer must be made.

New Hibs deal for defender urged

Bartley said: “I think this is the Rocky that the club aimed to sign at the start. And he's had a massive impact. Listen, he's getting goals and we're seeing this, his all round defending on Sunday was absolutely superb. I spoke about it before the game. I think he's a lot more comfortable in the back three. I think he takes it in the stride now. I think his communication is really good. I think his covering of the two outside centre-halves is absolutely fantastic.

“He's popping up with big goals. The sign of a good manager is if you can improve a player. And he's found the right role for him as well. I think that's the most important thing. David Gray has found the right role for Rocky Bushiri. I think the contract will be in there now, trying to get him to sign! His deal's up in the summer. By all accounts, there was a bid for him in January as well that the club turned down. They want to keep him. Hopefully he wants to stay and hopefully it's something they can get done. It's about building for the future now.”

Mulgrew added: “I think his game is absolutely simplified. He's in the middle of the back three. I have played there myself before. It's a nice position. You've got the cover beside you with the two outside centre-backs and you just sweep behind them. David Gray doesn't ask him to do too much on the ball. He just keeps it nice and simple. And you can see him thriving in that. They must be trying to sign him to a new deal. He's been their best player. He's been a huge part of why the form has turned for the better.”

Bushiri on new deal

Speaking recently on his future, the centre-back said on whether he could see his future in Leith: “Why not? I mean, I've been exchanging with the manager and the club over the last few months. But an official offer hasn't been there yet - but we have exchanged. I mean, we never know what's the future. To be honest, I don't know what the future looks like. But I hope a positive future.

“I did (recieve offers in January). It was clear in the last window, but it has been rejected by the club. It’s not always a bad thing when things get rejected. So we will see what's going to happen. It's an important step now, but it has to be good for myself, for the club. Everyone needs to find a way to grow in the future contract. I just want to grow as a player every year. If you look back at last season, I'm not the same player I was last season and this season. And next season I want to be another better version of myself.

“I want to keep growing and keep looking after my body, myself, because I have struggled in the past with injuries and stuff. And I just want to keep going.”