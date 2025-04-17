The club are now bottom of the SPFL Championship and look set to be relegated (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The Scottish Championship relegation battle between Dunfermline Athletic, Hamilton Accies and Airdrieonians has had a major shake up.

Hamilton Academical have been handed a 15 point deduction by the SPFL for breaching ‘multiple rules’ and now find themselves facing imminent relegation to League One.

The North Lanarkshire side, who are managed by former Hibs midfielder John Rankin, were sitting seventh in the Scottish Championship with 35 points prior to the news. They were safe from automatic relegation but battling against Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline Athletic as well as Queen’s Park to avoid finishing ninth and entering the third tier play-offs.

Now they have dropped to bottom of the table with just 20 points, eight less than Airdrieonians who have moved up to second bottom. With just three rounds of games remaining their relegation could be confirmed this weekend if they lose at home to Queen’s Park.

The SPFL statement said: “Hamilton Academical Football Club (the “Club”) have today (17 April) received a 15-point deduction and been fined £9,000 after the Club was found to have breached multiple SPFL Rules by an independent SPFL disciplinary tribunal. The SPFL Board had issued four charges against the Club and the Club were found by the independent tribunal to have breached SPFL Rules and have been sanctioned as follows:

“Charge 1: Breach of Rules B1, E17 and E18 in relation to the failure to notify the SPFL of Remuneration Defaults in respect of six players and a failure to act with the utmost good faith in its representations to the SPFL Board regarding the lifting of a transfer embargo after previous Remuneration and Tax Defaults. Sanction: Immediate 12 point deduction and £5,000 fine.

“Charge 2: Breach of Rule D4.3.2 in relation to the provision of incorrect information regarding stadium ownership in the Club’s Season 2024/25 Membership Criteria submission. Sanction: £3,000 fine (£1,500 of which has been suspended).

“Charge 3: Breach of Rule D4.8 in relation to the downgrading of the Club’s Scottish FA Club Licence overall award from Bronze to Entry level. Sanction: Immediate 3 point deduction

“Charge 4: Breach of Rule E28.7 in relation to the late provision of the Club’s Membership Criteria submission for Season 2025/26. Sanction: £1,000 fine (fully suspended).”

Huge boost for Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline Athletic and Queen’s Park

While the news is obviously devastating for Hamilton Accies it will come as a massive boost for Airdrieonians, Dunfermline Athletic and Queen’s Park. Rhys McCabe’s Diamonds look set for the automatic drop but now have a real chance at survival either via the play-offs or potential by catching on of the Pars or Spiders.

Neil Lennon’s side, along with the Glasgow outfit, are now safe from finishing bottom spot with both having 13 point advantages over Accies with just three rounds of fixtures remaining. They can also secure survival if they can hold off Airdrieonians who are five points behind them going into this weekend’s games.

Former Hibs manager Lennon was brought in to East End Park last month on a short term goal. He was charged with keeping them safe in the second tier, a task which has obviously now become a lot more straightforward.