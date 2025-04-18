Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Success on pitch and fulfilment of late chairman’s ‘vision’ making games more attractive

Hibs being able to slash Rangers’ Easter Road allocation is a show of strength in recognition of a growing home support, according to David Gray. And the gaffer has thanked fans for following on his team’s ‘journey’ as they’ve gone from a relegation battle to leading the race for third place in a season of extremes.

The club announced yesterday that they’d be putting more tickets on sale to their own supporters for the final two home games of the season, against Dundee United on May 3 and Rangers two weeks later. While the traveling support for the United match is unlikely to be affected, fans of the Ibrox side will definitely feel the pinch as their usual allocation of 3800 is cut to just under 1500 – roughly half of the South Stand, once segregation is factored in.

Manager can ‘guarantee’ tickets being snapped up as fans help Hibs ‘over the line’ in race for third

Gray says it’s a sign of the support his team can count on that the club have felt confident in their ability to pack the stadium WITHOUT relying on a large travelling support, revealing: “Very much so. I always think, you know, when you're playing these games, when the away support is there as well, it can add to the atmosphere. But I think it can definitely benefit us now that we've got the ability to be able to fill the stadium with more of our own fans.

“It shows you the connection between the fans and the players and the club at the minute, and the positivity around about it. Every game now, especially the home games, are going to be huge in terms of the support we're going to require to get over the line - and I'm sure they'll be there in their numbers.

“It's superb. It's a testament to the fans as well. They've been on this journey all season with us as well in the difficult times we went through.

“When you get to the point now, you see how good things are just now, we can talk about the home support – or about 7500 going to Celtic Park for a Cup tie. It shows you the fan base that we've got, the feeling around the place, which I keep talking about.

“And I'm going to guarantee now, between now and the end of the season, all the away support, the five games that we've got, every ticket that can be sold will be sold to our supporters. If they can come and support us, I'm sure the tickets will get sold with the support we've had; I don't expect that to change.”

Asked if a resurgent Hibs should be aiming towards selling out Easter Road – with capacity just north of 20,000 – on a regular basis next season, Gray said: “The fans are definitely there, the fan base is there. You've seen that with the Scottish Cup and everything that comes with that.

“It's also very expensive to follow a football club as well, so there is always that. You have to take into consideration that life's expensive. It's a big commitment from a fan to support your team every single week, especially home and away.

Ron Gordon always wanted best match day experience in Scotland

“If you've got young families, if you've got three or four people you need to take to the game every week, it can be a very expensive thing. So we're very appreciative of that, and very understanding of how much money it costs to follow a team.

“But it's like anything, when things are going well, like it is at the moment, everybody wants to come and see it. I think if you can put a product on the pitch that people want to come back and watch as well, it can only be a benefit.

“The other thing as well is how much the club have invested in the stadium. So when you come to the stadium, it's a proper football stadium, it's really modern, it's everything that goes inside it,

“Now, if you get the result on the pitch as well, it really adds to it. But everything that comes with it, the amount of money that's been spent, helps.

“And it was always Ron Gordon’s vision about the match day experience. When I think back to when I joined the club, to where it is now, you know, everything's properly geared up to be one of the best experiences on a Saturday in Scotland, which is great.”