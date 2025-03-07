Club confirm all 7000 tickets sold as supporters ride wave of unbeaten run

Hibs fans have delivered a show of faith in David Gray’s team by snapping up all 7000 tickets for Sunday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Celtic Park. The club confirmed this afternoon that every single ticket from the extended allocation – granted by Celtic after a special request by Hibs – had now been sold.

Despite putting together a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, including a 2-1 home win over Brendan Rodgers’ Champions League adventurers less than a fortnight ago, Hibs will travel to Glasgow as long-shot outsiders to reach the semi-finals. But they haven’t lost a game since their most recent visit to Parkhead, back in early December.

And Gray believes fans travelling in such numbers is both a sign of support for his players – and a measure of the expectations now pressing on a team sitting third in the Scottish Premiership. After looking like relegation contenders during the early months of the campaign, the gaffer knows which sort of pressure he prefers.

On the ticket sales, the former Scottish Cup-winning Hibs captain said: “That shows exactly why I've spoken a lot about this football club and how special it is. But actually also the demands and the expectation of it.

“You know when we won the cup there was 200,000 people in Edinburgh that weekend and the scenes that come with that. The support we had at the weekend (for the win over Hearts), the scenes at the end of the game and I think the numbers, it's such a big football club and I think they're so passionate about their club.

"You need to be able to deal with the pressure of playing for Hibs because you need to be able to make sure you're in that top six competing for European places every single season and trying to win a trophy. It's something that, until you're actually living and breathing it, you probably don't realise the magnitude of the club.

“That's full credit to the supporters for buying into what we're doing now. A reflection on that is taking 7,000 to Celtic Park, which is brilliant."