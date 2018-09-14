Revealed: The line up Hibs fans picked to face Kilmarnock

Hibs boss Neil Lennon questioned whether he may have to change formation after the defeat to Livingston fans but Hibs fans would like him to continue with the 3-5-2.

• READ MORE: Full-strength squad to give Hibs’ season a kick-start

Hibs fans would like to see Mark Milligan start in midfield against Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS/Ross MacDonald

We asked supporters earlier in the week to pick the team they would like to see face Kilmarnock with 45 per cent preferring the system which worked so well for the team last season.

Thousands of votes were cast across the different categories as Hibs fans selected which players they would like to see line-up at Easter Road.

Within the 3-5-2 system there were a couple of surprising exclusions with Daryl Horgan and speedster taking their place on the bench.

Adam Bogdan was preferred to Ross Laidlaw in goals with 90 per cent of the vote. In front of him Paul Hanlon was selected as first-choice centre-back with 56 per cent and he was joined by Darren McGregor and Ryan Porteous, who has impressed fans in McGregor’s absence, in what would be a robust backline.

The XI Hibs fans chose in the preferred 3-5-2 system. Picture: sharemytactics.com

• READ MORE: Revealed: Hibs FIFA 19 player ratings - and there are some surprises

Somewhat surprisingly only 15 per cent of fans voted for Boyle at wing-back with Scottish Cup winning hero David Gray seen as the overwhelming starter with 78 per cent. On the other side Lewis Stevenson picked up 97 per cent of the vote.

Midfield hub Stevie Mallan and recent signing Mark Milligan were the two favourites in the centre of the pitch. With Horgan not a central option Emerson Hyndman won the third spot in midfield.

There was little surprise to see Flo Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren chosen as the strike pairing with fans hopeful they can get back to the fearful duo which terrorised defences in the second half of last season.

The second most popular formation was 4-4-2, getting the aforementioned forward partnership in the team, with 29 per cent of votes.

It would see Porteous and Hyndman drop out for Boyle and Horgan to come in on the wings in what would be a frightening threat on the flanks.

• READ MORE: Revealed: FIFA 19’s best Hearts/Hibs XI - Neil Lennon’s side edges it

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital