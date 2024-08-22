Luke McCowan is in demand. | SNS Group

Hibs transfer speculation has surrounded a star coming to Leith this weekend.

Tony Docherty insists Luke McCowan’s full focus will be on Dundee this weekend amid mounting speculation that Hibs are keen on the midfielder.

The Dens Park midfielder’s contract is up at the end of this season, and his form continues to surge in dark blue. He has netted two goals in as many Premiership games so far this term and McCowan is the subject of talk over swapping Dundee for Hibs, with Celtic also said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Bolton are an EFL side who have had a mention with his services. Hibs and head coach David Gray will get a first-hand look at the star this weekend when Docherty’s Dundee side come to Leith for the third Premiership matchday of the season, and the Dens Park gaffer has addressed McCowan’s frame of mind.

He insists that the rumours won’t have an impact on what does with regards the player in his team, and that the in-demand midfielder is a man driving Dundee standards, with full commitment on display. Discussing the 26-year-old, Docherty said: “It doesn’t affect my thinking.

“I’ve spoken to Luke like I do on a daily basis and he’s fully focused. He is a Dundee player, he’s fully committed to Dundee and you can see that in the performances he has been putting in. He’s fully committed to putting that in again on Saturday afternoon. Luke and the boys have had a couple of brilliant training sessions the last couple of days.

“The boys are in a really good place and Luke typifies that by driving standards. That’s why he’s such an integral part of all we’re doing at the moment. So, no news on him. We’re just preparing for what will be a tough game at Easter Road on Saturday.”