The 68-year-old died earlier this week. Earlier this month he told supporters that he had been receiving treatment for cancer but reaffirmed his family’s commitment to the Easter Road side following his purchase of the club in the summer of 2019.

Teams throughout football have been paying their respects to Gordon, while supporters have been leaving tributes at the stadium. Celtic and Rangers will also hold a minute’s applause ahead of Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final at Hampden Park.

One of many tributes to Ron Gordon at Easter Road

Hibs fans are now able to leave their own tributes to Ron and the Gordon family including wife Kit and sons Ian and Colin through the online portal, which can be accessed via the club’s website.

A statement posted by the club reads: “Everyone involved with Hibernian FC was deeply saddened to announce the passing of Ronald J Gordon on Tuesday morning. A man who constantly had a positive outlook on life, who was full of enthusiasm, and made time to speak to everyone whether that be supporters, staff members, or players.

“Hibernian FC was his love, his passion, and he put everything into growing the club so it could be a real success both on and off the pitch. Hibernian FC is a family, and as a family we’re giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects to Ronald J Gordon.”