Ryan Porteous’ future at Hibs: Pundit’s Rangers and Celtic claims, Lee Johnson praise

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous has had a week he will never forget after earning his first international cap on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old’s impressive form saw him handed his chance in Scotland’s all-important Nations League clash against Ukraine.

Porteous put on an exceptional performance on his debut as he earned a clean sheet and helped Scotland win promotion.

The centre-back has now followed it up with another sensational showing for Hibs as they claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Ross County, with Porteous scoring a second half opener in Dingwall.

What has been said about Ryan Porteous this week?

Ryan Porteous’ superb week for club and country has got tails wagging and BBC Sport Scotland’s Jack Herrall was quick to praise the defender.

He wrote: “I﻿t’s hard not to wax lyrical about Ryan Porteous after that. He’s a much-maligned figure at times but his last week has been sensational. A tremendous Scotland debut followed up by today’s display shows great maturity from the 23-year-old.”

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has also been massively impressed with his star man, telling BBC Sportsound that his success is down to hard work.

“Yeah it’s fantastic [on Ryan Porteous’ week]” he said.

“He’s a very good human being first and foremost, he’s had a fantastic week and that’s what you want to see.

“All his hard work on the training ground over a number of weeks is now bearing fruit and obviously he’s put in a great performance not only for his country but for his club.”

Latest on Ryan Porteous’ future

Porteous’ form is attracting plenty of interest elsewhere, with his contract in Edinburgh set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Sunday Post, the Hibs academy product has ‘vowed’ to focus on his football amid speculation linking him with a move away.

However, the likes of Celtic and Rangers remain rumoured to be interested in snapping up Porteous - with former Rangers star Kris Boyd urging the two clubs to prepare for battle over the centre-back.

Writing in his Scottish Sun column, Boyd said: “If Rangers and Celtic are not already fighting it out for the signature of Ryan Porteous then they should be. The Hibs defender is out of contract in the summer.

“He’ll be the perfect fit for either of the Old Firm, who need central defensive reinforcements. People might be surprised by me touting him for a big move as I have been critical of him in the past.

“Yes, some of his antics infuriate you but I have never ever questioned his ability. Porteous’ performance on his Scotland debut against Ukraine shows when he’s on it then he’s as good as any central defender in the country.

“It has been mentioned that his display under the utmost pressure in Poland was a one-off. It wasn’t. There have been plenty of other top-class performances in a Hibs jersey over the past couple of seasons.

