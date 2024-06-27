Scottish football is falling behind in terms of giving young players first-team minutes, according to data collected from the past 12 months.

Teams in countries such as Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, Holland and Austria are all seemingly giving academy stars more of an opportunity in the senior teams.

Using data from Tranfermarkt, via Stefan Bienkowski on X, here is a look at where the Scottish Premiership clubs, including the likes of Hibs, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and others compare to the rest of Europe in terms of giving players under the age of 21 minutes during the past 23/24 season...