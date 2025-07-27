Scottish Premiership title odds ahead of new season: Hearts and Hibs ranked vs Celtic, Rangers and more

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy

Sports Writer

Published 27th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST

Here’s where Hibs and Hearts sit in latest Scottish Premiership title odds

The Scottish Premiership 2025/26 season is less than one week away with Hibs travelling to face Dundee in their first outing while Hearts host Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

It’s been a busy summer of activity, however, with the Jambos welcoming several new faces to the club, with another set to join on Monday, while the Hibees have witnessed a quartet of new stars enter Easter Road.

However, the effect these new signings have will be made fully evident from next weekend as the Edinburgh sides once again take on the likes of Aberdeen, Rangers and Celtic in a bid to be crowned the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership champions. With just six days to go until the new season kicks off, here are the latest odds, according to Ladbrokes, on who is set to lift the coveted trophy next year...

Livingston odds to win the title: 1000/1

1. 12. Livingston

Livingston odds to win the title: 1000/1 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Falkirk odds to win the title: 1000/1

2. 11. Falkirk FC

Falkirk odds to win the title: 1000/1 | National World Photo: (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Photo Sales
St Mirren odds to win the title: 750/1

3. 10. St Mirren

St Mirren odds to win the title: 750/1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Motherwell odds to win the title: 750/1

4. 9. Motherwell

Motherwell odds to win the title: 750/1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipRangersCeltic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice