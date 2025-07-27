The Scottish Premiership 2025/26 season is less than one week away with Hibs travelling to face Dundee in their first outing while Hearts host Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

It’s been a busy summer of activity, however, with the Jambos welcoming several new faces to the club, with another set to join on Monday, while the Hibees have witnessed a quartet of new stars enter Easter Road.

However, the effect these new signings have will be made fully evident from next weekend as the Edinburgh sides once again take on the likes of Aberdeen, Rangers and Celtic in a bid to be crowned the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership champions. With just six days to go until the new season kicks off, here are the latest odds, according to Ladbrokes, on who is set to lift the coveted trophy next year...