Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hibs have released a club statement amid an internal investigation.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A senior member of management at Hibs has resigned from his role after allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour.’

Director of Football Operations Derek White left the Premiership side last month, where he was previously Head of Football Operations. He came to Hibs after various roles at Livingston, where he acted as company secretary, and White had his job title changed in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Easter Road club have confirmed that White resigned from his role after allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a male Hibs player that is over 18 were revealed. His role at Hibs involved overseeing administrative and logistical functions.

After conducting an internal investigation, Hibs contacted the Scottish FA and Disclosure Scotland with details of what happened. The SFA have held conversations with the child welfare officer at Hibs to establish that White wasn’t in regulated work or a member of the PVG scheme (Protecting Vulnerable Groups). Chiefs at Hampden have also been assured that a minor was not harmed.

Disclosure Scotland are responsible for safeguarding the welfare of children and vulnerable adults in Scotland. There is a legal requirement for organisations to refer employees within three months during instances of dismissal or would have been dismissed for behaviour that is understood to be a cause of or potential harm toward children or protected adults.

A club spokesperson said: “The club can confirm that Derek White resigned from his role at Hibernian FC, whilst an internal investigation into his conduct was ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, the details of it will remain confidential. The club informed the relevant authorities and organisations following our strict safeguarding procedures.”