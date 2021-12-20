Shaun Maloney has say on Hibs youngsters as new manager gives thoughts on squad

Could youth get a chance under Shaun Maloney at Hibs? Picture: Maurice Dougan

The Capital club’s under-18 side is currently unbeaten in all competitions and has a crop of highly-rated players who are catching the eye in the CAS Elite Under-18s League and have been involved in first-team training session at East Mains.

While Maloney’s predecessor Jack Ross most notably promoted Josh Doig to the first team, senior opportunities for some of Hibs’ other youngsters were hard to come by. Goalkeeper Murray Johnson was involved in matchday warm-up sessions last season while Jacob Blaney and Ethan Laidlaw were included in first-team squads without making an appearance and other under-18s such as Oscar MacIntyre and Connor Young played in pre-season.

However, Maloney appeared to suggest that the Hibs kids might get more of a look-in under his stewardship.

The new Easter Road boss said: “It has been really good to meet the players this morning; we have some fabulous and very talented players here.

“I am very open to coaching people of all ages – I believe you can improve no matter what age you are at.

"The history of the club bringing young players through is great and it is good to have Steve Kean in that role now which is vital.

“I am looking forward to working with the young players in the squad too. Establishing a connection and watching them progress is something I can tell is going to be special.”

Maloney also watched the Premier Sports Cup final from the stand and gave his thoughts on his new team’s performance.

“What I saw in the cup final was a spirited second-half performance and they really showed their fight.

“The foundations are there already, we have a very intense and passionate fanbase. What the players gave to David [Gray] and Craig [Samson] meant a lot to both of them. Those levels of fight and dedication to the staff and the supporters were there for all to see.

“It will take a bit of time for the players to understand how I want them to play, but the coaching process started on Monday morning and we will build from there.

“We will prepare the players for Aberdeen, we can’t change everything overnight."

