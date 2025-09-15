Hibs and Dundee United played out a pulsating draw at the weekend on Premiership business.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Hibs and Dundee United played out a six-goal Premiership thriller.

Luca Stephenson had put the visitors to Easter Road ahead in the game before a Yevhen Kucherenko own goal levelled things up. Zac Sapsford struck to put United ahead at the break and Stephenson’s second after the restart put Jim Goodwin’s men in a commanding position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieron Bowie brought one back before controversy arose, VAR intervening on a possible handball by Vicko Sevelj inside the away box. A penalty was awarded and the Dundee United man was handed his marching orders, Jamie McGrath slotting home to seal a 3-3 draw. Scotland hero James McFadden says both sides can be optimistic for what is to come after this encounter.

James McFadden on Hibs 3-3 Dundee United

He told Sky: “I think the Hibs have carried on from last season, they look strong. I think Jim Goodwin and Dundee United deserve enormous credit for the way they go about it. The overhaul of players, the fact that people were so critical that he didn't sign Scottish players. I think as well, when you look at teams that come up from the Championship, they get that bounce. The first season, they do pretty well over the years, they've done pretty well.

“The second season they've struggled. I think that he's improved the squad and some of the players, I think Dolcek is an excellent player, and it's no wonder that they've tried to make that loan move permanent. Whether he agrees to it or not, I'm not sure. Stephenson back. I think all over, I think the signings have been really good.

“This game served up, I think, what we expected. Two teams that were going to provide entertainment. It was a great game and two teams that will be strong throughout the season, I've no doubt about it. I think that it's great to see. There's obviously mistakes in there, which some people can be critical of, but you've got two teams that want to play on the front foot, they want to attack. Good attacking players, good balance throughout side and served up a treat, that's for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kris Boyd on Dundee United red card vs Hibs

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd wasn’t so sure about the decision to reduce Dundee United down to 10 men. He said: “I do think it's a difficult one. His hand is outstretched, it does look as if it's going in the net. So, yeah, I can understand that but the goalkeeper for the second one was all over the place.

“I mean, I do not understand the straight red card. I mean, it's a second yellow that he would have went off anyway, but I don't understand the straight red card, but take nothing away from Jamie McGrath. Great penalty, down low, gave the goalkeeper absolutely no chance. And once again, Hibs find a way to get back into a game where they felt as if they were going to lose it.”