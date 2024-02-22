The former Hibs striker has signed for an SPFL club.

Marc McNulty has returned to Edinburgh by completing a transfer to Spartans.

Dougie Samuel's side look bound to compete in the League One play-offs this season as they sit third in League Two, 11 points clear of Bonnyrigg Rose in fifth. It's their first season in the SPFL after Lowland League title success.

Now they have bolstered the frontline with the signing of the experienced forward, who is returning to Scotland after a spell in America at Orange County SC. McNulty started his professional career at Livingston and it earned him a move to Sheffield United.

The forward had loans to Portsmouth and Bradford City during his time at the Blades, but still made 56 Sheffield United appearances after his 2014 arrival. He joined Coventry City in 2017.

Four years at Reading ensued between 2018-22, where he had two loan spells at Hibs. He scored an impressive 12 goals with seven assists in 25 games.

Sunderland also had the striker on loan and he scored five goals in 21 Black Cats outings. McNulty was last in Scotland with Dundee United and joined Orange County in January 2023, and now will stay at Ainslie Park until the end of the season.

Samuel told the club website: “Marc has trained with us since the New Year and enjoyed it. He’s helped to raise standards in training. It’s an exciting signing and one to lift everyone, all the players, coaching staff and supporters.