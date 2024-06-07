The star has left Hibs

There are some offers in for the star who recently left Hibs.

Ian Murray has confirmed Raith Rovers’ move to sign Paul Hanlon after leaving Hibs.

The former Easter Road captain is manager of the Scottish Championship side, having already signed Lewis Stevenson after his exit from Easter Road. Hanlon is still without a club but Murray has admitted that he wants him in the door at Raith.

A play-off final defeat to Ross County ended Rovers’ hopes of moving up to the Premiership, but they are already building ahead of the new Championship season. Murray hopes to hear from Hanlon soon but says he isn’t the only one after him.

He said to Fife Today: “We’re in the market for Paul Hanlon. It’s very difficult. I know Paul’s got a lot of really, really good offers, probably better than what some people would like to believe.

“But we’re very hopeful on it. Paul – a bit like Lewis Stevenson although he’s a few years younger – he brings the same standards to the football club as Lewis and Callum Fordyce (a centre-half who has just joined Rovers after leaving Airdrieonians).

“He’s obviously a left footed centre-half which are hard to find, he’s calm and composed on the ball. We saw it in Lewis Vaughan’s testimonial, he treated that game with the utmost respect and played that game like it was a high level SPL game.

"We've got competition for him, there’s no doubt. But I think with the environment that we’ve created and where we want to be next season, we’ll never be able to get to the level of finance that some clubs are getting to. There’s a couple in the Championship that are massively outgunning us.