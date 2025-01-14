Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland loanee is being tracked by a national team boss after Hibs form.

An international boss has revealed his Hibs scouting missions - with the club’s Sunderland loanee firmly on his radar.

Australia boss Tony Popovic has been keeping a close eye on action at Easter Road with several Socceroos hitting top form. Martin Boyle scored a double and Nectar Triantis also netted as Hibs beat Motherwell 3-1 on Saturday to move into the Premiership’s top six, making it one defeat in 10.

Triantis has transformed from defender to all-action midfielder this campaign, with great effect. Lewis Miller and Jack Iredale are also in the Australian category at Easter Road, with Popovic pleased by the club’s form, and insisting Triantis has been monitored since the autumn.

He said: ”We have been watching him for months really, since October. His team has hit really good form. The last five games they have won four out of five. So that obviously helps as well. We have a few Aussies in that team and they are all contributing to the success they are having at the moment. Triantis is one of those.”

Hibs head coach David Gray has already made it clear that Triantis will not and cannot be recalled by Sunderland during the January transfer window. He said after Saturday’s game: “No, he'll still be here (until the end of the season), which is great. I don't know that 100 per cent, but I think that is the case, which is positive.

“I think that was a big draw for myself, was trying to get him at the start of the season, because of what we believed he could give us. Now the challenge for him is to keep improving, keep getting better every single day, and it's my job and the rest of the staff's job to make sure we do that.

“He needs to keep working hard, keep improving, and I think when you look at what he's done since he's come into the club, he's getting fitter all the time as well, which is a big thing. It's a different fitness required to play in the middle of the pitch than it is to play as a centre-back, a different level of intensity, especially in this league. It's a real robust league in the middle of the pitch, there's a lot of energy required to play in there, and I think he's improving every week, which is great, and he needs to continue to do that.

“He's still young, you forget how young he is, only a 21-year-old, and he's got that attitude and desire to keep improving, that's the big thing. As a coach, it's brilliant to work with players like that, that are desperate to improve.

“Even though he is a loan player, he's still someone that I think he's shown when he came in, he's very much part of the team and really enjoying his football at the moment, which is great.”