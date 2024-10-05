Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Warren does the fancy stuff - I do the dirty work,’ says Big Marv

Marvin Ekpiteta breaks into a big grin at being described as one of the “three amigos” responsible for a dramatic defensive improvement at Hibs over the last couple of games. He’s smiling because it rings true.

Along with central defensive partner Warren O’Hora and goalkeeper Josef Bursik, both of whom have portrayed the trio as a single unit working towards a common goal, Ekpiteta has some very clear aims. Clean sheets and the total banishment of tomfoolery from the penalty box, mainly.

Explaining the bond that’s made this ‘back three’ so tight, he said: “Yeah, we sit right next to each other in the dressing room. So we do always bounce off of each other, different ideas. And, yeah, just keep learning together, keep growing together.”

Asked if, even after an 8-0 win, they’d take most satisfaction from seeing the nil next to the opposition name, the 29-year-old laughed as he said: “Yeah, to us three, that's the most important thing.”

After keeping St Johnstone off the score sheet and restricting Rangers to one world-class strike at Ibrox, it’s clear that Bursik, O’Hora and Ekpiteta are beginning to click. Helped, according to big Marv, by their off-field friendship.

“Yeah, yeah, definitely,” he said .“Even just sitting next to each other in the changing room, we’re talking about other stuff, not just football, just life in general; it does help.

“And especially since all three of us have moved up from down south together, so we have that in common as well. And that just brings us closer, I'd say.”

The partnership with O’Hora is definitely developing, Ekpiteta revealing: “I like to give him the ball and let him do all the fancy stuff, all the pretty stuff. And I'll do all the dirty work.

“It's definitely growing, getting better and better. I guess even me and Warren and Joe, learning what each of us are good at, what we're not so good at, what we need more help with in certain areas.

“It's definitely improving and growing. And as you can see, the results have been picking up and the performances have been picking up as well. So it's proven that it's working.”