Three things we learned from Hibs 6-0 Hamilton

Hibs wiped the floor with Hamilton Accies as they netted six without reply to move to within two points of Hearts at the top of the Premiership.

The acquisition of Mark Milligan has been a shrewd piece of business

Hibs are yet to concede a goal with the Australian international on the park. Milligan has slotted into this Hibs side like a duck takes to water. He oozes confidence when in possession and is a real physical presence sandwiched between defence and midfield. His composure and reliability enables the likes of Stevie Mallan and Emerson Hyndman to work their magic in the final third, which has proved to be the case on more than one occasion since arriving in Leith.

Hibs have real strength in depth

There is a genuine feeling among the Hibs supporters that there is enough quality in the side to pick up three points, regardless of who is given the nod to start by manager Neil Lennon. Martin Boyle and Vykintas Slivka replaced Thomas Agyepong and Daryl Horgan respectively for the visit of Hamilton and both thoroughly warranted their inclusion with fantastic performances. You only have to look at the players who are sat twiddling their thumbs on the bench, the likes of Ofir Marciano, Darren McGregor and Marvin Bartley, regular starters last season, who are unable to force Lennon's hand. With Paul Hanlon and Jamie Maclaren still to recover from injury, the competition looks healthy.

Goals are coming from all over the park

Stevie Mallan is taking the plaudits for his nine-goal return from midfield and rightly so. However, he is not only source of ammunition Neil Lennon has at his disposal. David Gray, Martin Boyle and Florian Kamberi have all chipped in with their fair share as the goals continue to be spread throughout the team. The 6-0 humiliation of Hamilton took this season's Premiership tally to 19 in eight games. It's also worth noting that Lennon has been critical of his players this season for not putting their chances away.

