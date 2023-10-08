Yellow weather warnings and all, it was an Edinburgh derby for the ages as Hearts drew 2-2 with Hibs at Tynecastle.

Alan Forrest opened up the scoring as the Jambos sent the home crowd racing within the opening 30 minutes. A deflection off Christian Doidge from Alex Lowry then saw a 2-0 score but a superb change in pace from Hibs in the second-half switched up the game entirely.

Elie Youan scored two goals in under two minutes to put Hibs back on par with their city rivals and all ended evenly in Gorgie. We had three yellows, three VAR checks and two injuries to add to all the drama as Edinburgh remains firmly split between maroon and green.

Stephen Kingsley was stretchered off just before half-time, sending Hearts fans into panic, while Hibs were forced to change their goalkeeper with David Marshall struggling from apparent groin issues.

It is yet to be seen how severe their respective injuries are but in the meantime here are some of the biggest talking points from the first Edinburgh derby of the 2023/24 season...

