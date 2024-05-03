The former midfielder featured for Hearts as a player

A Premiership gaffer knows first-hand the pressure that Hibs will be coming under - and that’s why he doesn’t expect them to take their foot off the pedal.

Don Cowie is interim manager of Ross County and faces Nick Montgomery’s side this weekend, seeking a crucial win in their fight against relegation. A disappointing bottom six finish has sparked fresh scrutiny at Easter Road after club chiefs labelled the finish unacceptable.

Former midfielder Cowie featured for Hearts as a player between 2016-18, and he knows the demands that come with featuring for a side on either side of Edinburgh. He is expecting a tough challenge against a club who have fallen short of what he feels are the expectations required in the city.

Cowie said: “I played for Hearts and know the demands which come with playing for one of the big-city clubs. The expectation is to be a top-six team and they will be disappointed they haven't been able to achieve that.

"But Hibs are a very dangerous team. I saw what they did last Saturday against St Johnstone. We've played them three times and they are a team, going forward, who are very exciting.

"They are quite happy to play on the front foot, so we are going to have to defend really well. Concentration levels will have to be at their highest. I believe we have individuals and a group that hurt opposition. It's about creating a game plan for that to happen."

One Hibs player he knows very well is David Marshall. But a friendly reunion will be on ice with three points so vital to Ross County in Dingwall this weekend. The Staggies boss added: "David is someone I know really well. He has had a fantastic career and is still going strong, performing to the highest level.

"He has played the majority of the season at Hibs which is testament to him as a person, and to his professionalism. He has real quality, but hopefully he doesn't show that on Saturday.