The defender knew of the Hibs factor long before pitching up at Easter Road as he shared brilliant lengths his family pull off to watch the club.

Jack Iredale admits a rendition of Sunshine Leith for the second time in eight days left him emotional - as his parents watched on the other side of the world.

Iredale’s mum and dad were sat for an evening by the small screen back in Australia to watch their son lash home a tremendous winning goal during Hibs’ 2-1 success against Hearts. It was some way to score his first goal in Leith and a crucial one too as it lifted David Gray’s side into third spot in the Premiership.

Players were arm and arm again at full-time as Sunshine on Leith was blared by the packed home support, just over a week on from hearing the iconic song after beating Celtic. Nobody does a better song across the footballing globe according to the man who made that moment happen as his folks stayed up to watch the magic moments unfold.

He said: “"That's the best song in world football, being able to share something like that with the fans. Even when I had absolutely no link to Hibs, you see the Scottish Cup final, the scenes of Sunshine on Leith at Hampden there. To be able to experience it myself, the last two weeks at home with all the fans, it's a special day.

“"I don't know about a tear, but it just gives you a lot of pride. It's a reward for working so hard and you see how much it means to the fans and to your family and friends as well. Mum and dad back home watching, and missus and friends up in the crowd. So, it's a special day for me, and it's something that I'll enjoy.

“They stay up and watch every game. Even the night-time fixtures, there's an eight-hour difference for home. They're eight hours ahead. So, the night-time kick-offs are half three, four o'clock in the morning, but they're up. Dad's always got his Hibs top on. They've got a coffee and they're watching. I'm an only child. I've got a close relationship with my family. So, they've been my biggest supporters as well.

“I had an interview earlier in the week where I talk about my journey a little bit. I've been on a bit of a roller coaster to get here. And I know it's not the end of the road, but to be able to enjoy a moment like that... I know a couple of the boys haven't heard Sunshine on Leith in a while, and then obviously we get two in the one week. So, it's something that you'll never ever get used to.

“I think it means the most. I've not scored many. I've scored a couple of nice ones, but I think that one will be up the top because of the strike and obviously the day that it means as well."

Humble mantra

With placement behind Celtic and Rangers in sight, Iredale is sticking to the Gray mantra rooted in humble nature, as he opened up on derby delight. He said: “You feel the momentum. You feel the confidence. I know when we were going through that rough patch at the start of the season, it's not like we were playing badly. It was just silly mistakes, constantly, that were costing us. But we took a lot of confidence from the coaching staff in the fact that their messages weren't changing.

“And I know the gaffer was under a lot of pressure, but he would not let that sort of seep down into us. And we could see the fact that he was so confident in what was going on, and we could see that it was working.

“I'm really happy. I've always been confident in what I can bring to a team. I think the formation and style of play definitely suits me. But we've got a changing room there full of good guys, full of guys that you go to battle with and full of quality as well.

“So you see when we defend properly, we've got the quality and the technical ability up top that can create things and score a lot of goals. You've got the amount of good deliveries that we get from wide areas, the amount of bodies in the box, and the hard work as well. So it's a good team to be a part of, and I'm happy to feel like an important part of it as well.

“First half, we were causing our own problems. We scored the first goal on a bit of a pattern that we knew would work, and then we just got sloppy for the rest of the half and did well to get in at 1-1 and reset. And then the messages that we had from the coaching staff, obviously, we went out and implemented that. And I think the second half, we completely dominated and deserved the win."