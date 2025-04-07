Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Gray has been talking the key impact of one star as his Hibs side hold a golden ingredient.

David Gray has been talking the impact of one of his key stars - who has been talking what makes this current crop so special.

Saturday’s 2-0 win against Rangers moves them 16 unbeaten in the Premiership, and maintains third spot. It’s a dramatic turnaround from strugglers to European contenders with Martin Boyle’s upturn in form coinciding with the team at large performing to a high level.

The Socceroos star made it 95 goals over two spells at the club by netting the winner. He was asked post match what makes this side different from others he has played in, and there’s an added ingredient he feels is working a treat.

Hibs experience key

Boyle said: "Probably the quality of players, everyone's chipping in, if I'm not scoring goals, then it's Myko, then it's Junior, Dwight, there's a lot of experience as well, maybe through the years we've just had individuals that have obviously moved on, and went on to good things, but as you say, we're all grafting together, we're all working for each other, and I think it's just a great place to be in at the moment.

“Everyone around the club's buzzing, we're all happy in a good place, so yeah, long may it continue and the bond that we have is perfect, and I've not seen it for a long time, probably the Covid season when we finished third. So yeah, it's always nice, and it's a great place to come and work in.

“I shout when I need to, I don't want people to take me serious! If I can lead by example the older I'm getting, I'll still be my same old self, but obviously I'm going to cross that line and I like to lead by example by obviously showing my bravery on the ball, in terms of performances on the pitch, setting that pressure from the front, and stuff like that, so yeah, it seems to be working at the moment, so thank God.

“We knew we could kind of rattle them at the start, and obviously that first goal helped us, the fans would get a bit restless, and get on their backs, and maybe it showed. They were a bit nervous at times, but I'd say it's still a difficult game, we kept going, and I'd say we limited in chances. We're in a low block, we need to be solid.”

Gray praise

The boss has worked with the attacker for several years now and believes Boyle has embraced a leadership role to take his game up a notch. He said: "I think he's someone that he's effectively, he's been at Hibs for a long time now. The goals he's scored, he's always been a constant threat at this level for a number of years now. And I think this season, I've given him a little bit more responsibility in terms of that leadership role with the captain's armband at times when Joe Newell’s not playing.

“And I think he's massively benefiting from that, leading by example, showing why he's been so successful at this level. And it's not just on the pitch here, it's every day in training as well.His work effort, the way he trains. And we're definitely benefiting from that just now. He's chasing his own personal target.He wants to try and get 100 goals for Hibs. So if you've got that little bit between your teeth, and he's got that little mindset of trying to better himself all the time. Every time I put the board up and his number comes up, I can see him looking at me as if to say, why are you taking me off? But no, he's someone that's playing full of confidence as well, and fully running, which is brilliant.”