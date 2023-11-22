Neil Warnock wishes ex-player Montgomery well as he admits to being close to Hearts job

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The legendary EFL manager Neil Warnock has recently revealed that he once came close to managing Heart of Midlothian while also admitting he applied for the role at Pittodrie many years ago.

The 74-year-old, who holds the record for the most matches managed in English professional football, recently came out of retirement for a fifth time to keep Huddersfield Town in the Championship last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, in a recent podcast, the ex-Leeds United manager revealed that he has in fact always wanted to manage north of the border.

Speaking on BBC Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast, Warnock said: "I love Scotland - I've always wanted to manage in Scotland. I have never had any offers, although I think I was close to Hearts once."

The Yorkshireman, who managed Nick Montgomery during his eight year stint at Sheffield United, has wished the 42-year-old well, stating he would have relished the opportunity to take charge of an SPFL side.

"I've always wanted to have a go at Celtic and Rangers", the former manager said. "I love Rangers. I'm a Rangers fan, only because Ally McCoist is Rangers. It's me and him against Alan Brazil, who's mad Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember going to Celtic when Gordon Strachan was there and he invited me into the office, a great day. The passion of Celtic and Rangers fans! I've always thought the same of Edinburgh. Hibernian - Nick Montgomery, one of my old players, is managing the Hibs side. I hope they do really well.

"I remember applying for the Aberdeen job once and I never got a reply at all. I asked Laurent D'Jaffo, one of my ex-players who was at Aberdeen, 'What's it like up there, Laurent?' He went, 'Gaffer, it's the only place the seagulls never land. The coldest place on earth!'

"I never got a reply to Aberdeen but you just don't know what's around the corner. I'm fascinated with challenges now, that's what I want to do. If there was another one after Christmas I'd take it on."

The 74-year-old, who was sacked by the Terriers in the middle of September despite signing a one-year deal in the summer and saving them from relegation, admitted he hopes to be back in the saddle after a 'nice Christmas' as he now enjoys his new routine of working from February until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad