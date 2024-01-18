It's been at least six years since an Edinburgh club brought home a Scottish Cup trophy

Following the winter break, both Hibs and Hearts return to action this weekend as they take on Forfar and Spartans respectively in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Fans had been hoping this weekend might provide some fresh faces on the grass but it is likely only one new figure will be seen dressed in maroon. Wolves loanee Dexter Lembikisia marks the only new player the Jambos have taken on in this transfer window while Hibs are yet to make any changes.

Nick Montgomery had been eyeing up Leeds United starlet Kris Moore as a potential defensive option but discussions are yet to take place and it is possible the return of the Hibees youngster Kanayo Megwa is preferred instead.

The Edinburgh clubs will both take on sides sitting in League Two but the Scottish Cup is known for grand upsets and with a city derby in the mix, it's set to be a tough ask for both Hibs and Hearts.

Ahead of the fourth round of action, here is how many years each side has had to wait since their last lift of the trophy...

