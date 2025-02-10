When is the Scottish Cup draw - when will HIbs discover their quarter-final opponents

All of the details you need to know ahead of the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs became the first club to secure their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw when they battled their way to a narrow win against Championship promotion contenders Ayr United.

A lot of the talk in the buildup to Friday night’s clash at Somerset Park was about Ayr manager Scott Brown and the opportunity he had to send his former club out of the competition. However, it was Hibs that progressed as Rocky Bushiri netted the only goal of the game with just two minutes remaining to send the travelling support wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs have been able to watch on as an eventful weekend has played out as clubs from across the pyramid have battled to secure their own place in the draw for the last eight. But when does that draw take place and when will Hibs discover their quarter-final opponents?

Which clubs are already in the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

Hibs have already been joined in the last-eight draw by several clubs after a dramatic weekend in the cup. Top of the bill was Championship club Queens Park after they shocked Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday after and they’ll hope to be rewarded with another eye-catching tie. A Daizen Maeda hat-trick inspired Celtic to a 5-0 hammering of Raith Rovers and Lyall Cameron netted twice as Dundee saw off Airdrie. Tete Yengi also hit a brace to help Livingston to a 3-0 home win against Cove Rangers and a late Nicky Clark goal ensured St Johnstone edged out Hamilton at McDiarmid Park. As well as Queens Park’s heroics on Sunday, Aberdeen secured their place in the velvet bag with a 3-0 win against Dunfermline Athletic and the final place will be taken when St Mirren and Hearts meet at the SMISA Stadium on Monday night.

When is the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw will be made on Monday night and will be conducted following the conclusion of St Mirren v Hearts. That tie will finish at around 9.45pm - but the draw could be delayed if the match goes to extra-time and penalties.

Where can I watch the Scottish Cup quarter-final draw?

The Scottish Cup quarter-final draw will be broadcast live during the post-match coverage of the St Mirren v Hearts tie. The draw will be shown live on BBC Scotland or via the live stream and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the Scottish Cup quarter-final ties take place?

The Scottish Cup quarter final ties will be played on the weekend of March 8-9.

Your next Hibs read: Exclusive: Hibs new boys needed to go through hell of early struggles to realise how much club means to so many