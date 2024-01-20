Edinburgh News has profiled how you can tune into the Scottish Cup fifth-round draw after Hibs and Hearts recorded victories

Both Hearts and Hibs are into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup after scraping past lower-league opposition.

The Jambos, in particular, will be thanking their lucky stars after needing a stoppage-time winner to avoid extra time against inter-city minnows Spartans. Frankie Kent’s late strike ensured Hearts' blushes were spared and their name remains in the hat for the next round.

Elsewhere, Hibs also edged out League Two opposition by winning away at Forfar. Christian Doidge bagged the only goal of the game to sink the Loons at Station Park.

Wins for both Edinburgh clubs means plenty of interest remains in the Scottish Cup. Neither side have won the competition since 2016 when the Hibees earned a thrilling 3-2 win over Rangers.

But when is the fifth round draw? How can you tune in? Edinburgh News provides all of the details below.

When is the Scottish Cup fifth round draw?

The draw will take place on Sunday, January 20 at 8.15pm. Former Scotland international Christian Dailly, who won the competition with Dundee United in 1994, will host the draw.

How can I watch the Scottish Cup fifth round draw?

Viewers can tune in to BBC Scotland’s Sportscene and, as mentioned, the first club should be plucked from the hat at 8.15pm. Coverage is expected to start an hour earlier.

Who should Hearts and Hibs look out for?