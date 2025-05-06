Hibs will face familiar opposition in the Premiership after Falkirk secured promotion back into Scottish football’s top tier over the last week.

The two sides have met on a number of occasions over the last decade as they have faced off in the League Cup, Championship and Scottish Cup - but over 15 years have passed since they last met in the Scottish Premiership - then known as the SPL.

That will all change when the new season gets underway later this summer after the Bairns were crowned as Championship champions following a 3-1 home win against Hamilton Academical on Friday night. That last meeting saw the likes of Liam Miller, Colin Nish and Ian Murray all feature for Hibs - but what happened to the 11 players that started that game as Hibs claimed a 3-1 away win against Falkirk.

1 . Graham Stack Stack had a varied career after leaving Easter Road as he spent time with Barnet, Eastleigh, Chesham United and Indian side Kerala Blasters. He went into coaching with the likes of Cardiff City, Colchester United and Maccabi Tel Aviv - but left the latter in July 2023.

2 . Sol Bamba Bamba featured for Leicester City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough after leaving Hibs in 2011. The Ivory Coast international sadly passed away in August last year.

3 . Chris Hogg Hogg joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle after leaving Hibs and ended his playing career with English non-league club Needham Market. After spending time coaching in the academies at Ipswich Town and Newcastle United, Hogg has gone into senior management as assistant manager at MK Dons, Oxford United and Bristol City.

4 . Ian Murray Murray moved into management with Dumbarton after leaving Hibs in 2012 and has also spent time in charge of St Mirren, Airdrieonians and Raith Rovers, leaving the latter last year.