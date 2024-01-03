News you can trust since 1873
Where Hibs, Hearts, Celtic and Rangers are predicted to finish in Scottish Premiership 2023/24

Hearts are on course for an outstanding Scottish Premiership finish as Hibs welcome back fan favourite

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT

Easter Road celebrated much more than a last-minute draw against Motherwell on Tuesday as Harry McKirdy made his first appearance in green since his heart surgery in August. The Englishman suffered a 'life-threatening' illness in 2023 but has made an immense recovery, starting 2024 off with five minutes of play against the Well.

Nick Montgomery may have missed out on two crucial points but he has assured fans there is much more to be positive about.

Their city rivals, on the other hand, secured yet another win as they continue their superb run of form in the league with Lawrence Shankland extending his goalscoring run to 14 goals from the last 16 games. The Jambos are now five points clear in third place as we head into the January break.

Here is where Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals are predicted to finish when May 2024 comes around, according to the recent statistics...

Where Hibs, Hearts and their rivals are predicted to finish in May 2024.

1. Hibs vs Hearts predicted finishing positions

Where Hibs, Hearts and their rivals are predicted to finish in May 2024. Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

The woes continue for Livingston who are still predicted to be relegated and end the season on just 18 points, their recent loss to Hearts failing to help their cause.

2. 12. Livingston

Ross County will avoid relegation and are predicted to end the season on 34 points in eleventh place. They most recently suffered a 309 defeat at home to Aberdeen.

3. 11. Ross County

Craig Levein's side is predicted to finish on 36 points in tenth place. They recently missed a game against Dundee due to a water-logged pitch.

4. 10. St Johnstone

