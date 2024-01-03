Hearts are on course for an outstanding Scottish Premiership finish as Hibs welcome back fan favourite

Easter Road celebrated much more than a last-minute draw against Motherwell on Tuesday as Harry McKirdy made his first appearance in green since his heart surgery in August. The Englishman suffered a 'life-threatening' illness in 2023 but has made an immense recovery, starting 2024 off with five minutes of play against the Well.

Nick Montgomery may have missed out on two crucial points but he has assured fans there is much more to be positive about.

Their city rivals, on the other hand, secured yet another win as they continue their superb run of form in the league with Lawrence Shankland extending his goalscoring run to 14 goals from the last 16 games. The Jambos are now five points clear in third place as we head into the January break.

Here is where Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals are predicted to finish when May 2024 comes around, according to the recent statistics...

