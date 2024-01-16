Who are the Hibs top goal scorers from last ten seasons?
Hibs will hope their strikers can shine as they tackle the second half of the Premiership season
It's no secret - Hibs have had a turbulent season so far. They currently sit sixth in the league but with both Dundee and Aberdeen enjoying two games in hand over the Hibees, Nick Montgomery will hope his side can turn things around as the season gets back under way next Wednesday.
The Easter Road defence has come under fire since the start of the season with recent results suggesting they have leaked unnecessary goals but one thing is for sure - if Hibs are to climb up the league once more, they will need to keep firing in the goals up top.
Over the years, Easter Road has seen some fabulous strikers and they have more recently been treated to brilliant spells of magic from Elie Youan. Ahead of the Scottish Premiership return, here are the top goal scorers from Hibs' last ten seasons...