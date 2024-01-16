Hibs will hope their strikers can shine as they tackle the second half of the Premiership season

It's no secret - Hibs have had a turbulent season so far. They currently sit sixth in the league but with both Dundee and Aberdeen enjoying two games in hand over the Hibees, Nick Montgomery will hope his side can turn things around as the season gets back under way next Wednesday.

The Easter Road defence has come under fire since the start of the season with recent results suggesting they have leaked unnecessary goals but one thing is for sure - if Hibs are to climb up the league once more, they will need to keep firing in the goals up top.

Over the years, Easter Road has seen some fabulous strikers and they have more recently been treated to brilliant spells of magic from Elie Youan. Ahead of the Scottish Premiership return, here are the top goal scorers from Hibs' last ten seasons...

1 . Martin Boyle celebrates Boyle celebrates scoring with Ryan Porteous vs Ross County in 2022 Photo Sales

2 . 2013-14: Liam Craig The 37-year-old midfielder scored nine goals in the 2013/14 season to make him Hibs' top goal scorer. Photo Sales

3 . 2014/15: Jason Cummings Cummings scored 21 goals in total during the 2014/15 season. Photo Sales

4 . 2015/16: Jason Cummings Cummings, 28, once again top scored for Hibs, scoring 25 goals in total this season. Photo Sales