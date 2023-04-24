Dermot Gallagher, who spent 12 years as a leading whistler in the English Premier League, now assesses key incidents in matches during the ‘Ref Watch’ segment on Sky Sports. While he declined to leave the fence when scrutinising the challenge that saw referee Craig Napier give the Australian midfielder his matching orders following a challenge on Saints attacker Connor McLennan early in the second half of the encounter, Gallagher admitted it ‘could have gone either way’.

On viewing the flashpoint Gallagher said: “I think this could have gone either way but once it’s given on the field I would suggest the VAR will never intervene and never not support the referee. [Jeggo] lunges, he gets a lot of the ball, but he gets the man as well. He does get a lot of the ball and he is low, but I think it’s all about the referee’s decision is on the field.”

But the 65-year-old suggested Hibs might stand more of a chance of successfully appealing the sending-off despite Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie failing in a bid to overturn his dismissal for a similar challenge during the Dons’ 1-0 win at Ross County last weekend.

Hibs midfielder Jimmy Jeggo begins his walk off the pitch after his red card against St Johnston

"I didn’t think Graeme Shinnie’s appeal would win, and he didn’t, but I think this Jeggo’s is a different tackle,” Gallagher added. “Shinnie is higher, his studs are planted. The other one, Jeggo gets a lot of the ball and he’s lower – but it comes down to the referee’s view on the day.”

Hibs confirmed on Sunday night that they had lodged an appeal but speaking on BBC Scotland’s VARdict discussion, ex-SPL referee Stuart Dougal insisted Napier had made the right decision when ordering Jeggo from the field of play – and claimed Jeggo could have broken McLennan’s leg.

“From a refereeing perspective I thought the referee handled it very well. If you watch the St Johnstone player and how he goes into the challenge, he’s standing on his two feet, studs towards the ground, and he’s going to win the ball fairly. [Jeggo] is lunging at him with his studs showing and based on the pictures, has connected around the knee area. We can’t possibly allow challenges like that in the game, regardless of whether ex-players or pundits think it’s okay.

"We need to outlaw the challenges that could have broken the St Johnstone player’s leg. What would we be thinking then if the ref hadn’t given a red card? Would we say, ‘that’s okay, it’s part of the game?’ I’m sorry but it’s not now.”

Dougal also claimed VAR couldn’t have got involved if they didn’t think a clear and obvious error had ben made by the on-field referee.