McCowan, a centre-half and a striker on Gray’s wish list

Hibs are still working on a potential seven-figure deal to fend off Celtic interest and land Luke McCowan before tonight’s transfer deadline. And the club expect to be extremely busy between now and the summer window closing at 11 pm.

Dundee captain McCowan has been high on David Gray’s wanted list for a number of reasons – not least his belief that the midfielder represents exactly sort of the talent Hibs should be pursuing. Homegrown, proven in the Scottish game but showing potential to move onto a bigger stage, the 26-year-old is seen as someone able to make an immediate impact on the first team at Easter Road.

While Hibs are eager to avoid being drawn into a bidding war they can’t win with Scotland’s champions, they are being persistent in their attempts to steal a march on the league leaders. And the final value of the McCowan deal could top £1 million, depending on qualification clauses and sell-on agreements.

Hibs are still chasing at least one central defender and, depending on availability, a penalty-box striker to help take on some of the goal scoring burden, as Gray looks to break double figures in his first window as head coach. Talks about bringing players in via the Black Knight stable, the key benefit outlined when billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley invested £6 million in the Scottish Premiership club, are also ongoing.

But it’s been made clear to Foley that any incomings from Bournemouth or the other Black Knight clubs would need to be approved by Gray and sporting director Malky Mackay. A defensive midfielder is believed to be an option being considered.