'Wow factor win is coming' - Hibs attacker promises breakout performance

Campbell sees positive signs despite results

Hibs players believe they’re close to producing a “wow factor” performance that will force all of Scottish football to take notice – despite enduring their longest winless streak in almost five years.

Nick Montgomery’s men have now gone seven games without a victory in any competition, equalling a sorry sequence of results between October and December of 2018.

While their failure to hold on to a winning lead against St Mirren in Paisley left players frustrated, however, attacker Josh Campbell insists the current group believe a big victory is just around the corner.

“We feel, as a team, that there is going to be a performance that has that wow factor - and we are going to blow everyone away; I feel it is coming,’ said Campbell, who marked his first start under Montgomery – now ten games into his managerial tenure at Easter Road – by scoring the opener in a 2-2 draw with the Buddies.

“One hundred per cent. Everyone says that through there in the changing room. We all feel that one day it will click - and it will be really good from us.”

Hibs have endured longer runs of games without winning in 90 minutes in recent seasons, including an astonishing 13-match sequence – boasting one extra time victory and one penalty shoot-out win – in 2019.

They also went seven wins without a regulation-time victory in season 2021-22 but that series included an extra time triumph over Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup.