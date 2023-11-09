'Wow factor win is coming' - Hibs attacker promises breakout performance
Monty's men looking to break historic winless streak
Hibs players believe they’re close to producing a “wow factor” performance that will force all of Scottish football to take notice – despite enduring their longest winless streak in almost five years.
Nick Montgomery’s men have now gone seven games without a victory in any competition, equalling a sorry sequence of results between October and December of 2018.
While their failure to hold on to a winning lead against St Mirren in Paisley left players frustrated, however, attacker Josh Campbell insists the current group believe a big victory is just around the corner.
“We feel, as a team, that there is going to be a performance that has that wow factor - and we are going to blow everyone away; I feel it is coming,’ said Campbell, who marked his first start under Montgomery – now ten games into his managerial tenure at Easter Road – by scoring the opener in a 2-2 draw with the Buddies.
“One hundred per cent. Everyone says that through there in the changing room. We all feel that one day it will click - and it will be really good from us.”
Hibs have endured longer runs of games without winning in 90 minutes in recent seasons, including an astonishing 13-match sequence – boasting one extra time victory and one penalty shoot-out win – in 2019.
They also went seven wins without a regulation-time victory in season 2021-22 but that series included an extra time triumph over Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup.
Kilmarnock visit Easter Road on Saturday for the final domestic game before the international break.