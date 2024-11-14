Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s everything you’ll need to know about Scotland vs Croatia in the Nations League.

Scotland’s Nations League campaign is due to resume tomorrow evening, when the Tartan Army come to blows with 2018 World Cup runners up Croatia at Hampden Park.

As things stand, Scotland are bottom of their Nations League group with just one point from four games. They have scored four goals, but have also conceded seven.

This will be the first of two games that Scotland will play during the international break - they are also scheduled to face Poland on Monday, November 18.

The last time the two teams met, in a game back in October hosted at the Maksimir Stadium, Croatia ran out as 2-1 winners over Steve Clarke’s team. While Scotland managed to take the lead in the first half with a goal from Ryan Christie, Croatia quickly found an equaliser as Igor Matanovic guided the ball into the corner of the net.

A second half tap in from fromer Leicester City striker Andrej Kramaric gave Croatia the advantage - despite their best efforts, Scotland could not find a response and succumbed to defeat on the road. Can they earn some revenge on Friday night?

When will Scotland vs Croatia kick off?

The game between Scotland and Croatia in the Nations League is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Friday, November 15, barring any unforeseen delays or cancellations.

Where can I watch Scotland vs Croatia live on TV?

Scotland vs Croatia will not be broadcasted live on a conventional TV channel - furthermore, no games have been selected for TV coverage on Friday evening for viewers in the UK.

Instead, people hoping to watch Scotland vs Croatia from the comfort of their own homes can do so on the Viaplay International YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the game on the official Scotland national team YouTube channel.