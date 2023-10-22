The latest news from Hearts and Hibs after the Edinburgh rivals suffered defeats at the hands of the Old Firm this weekend.

Hibs star Christian Doidge has revealed he was ‘very close’ to leaving Easter Road this summer - but insisted he would never play for a club as big during the remainder of his career.

The former Boldon Wanderers and Forest Green Rovers forward struggled to make an impact under manager Lee Johnson and was the subject of interest from elsewhere after returning from a season-long loan at Kilmarnock.

Doidge opted against a departure and has gone on to score three goals and provide two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Reflecting on his possible exit and what could lie ahead, he told the Longbangers Hibs podcast: “I came back pre-season and I think everyone was quite surprised to see me! The old manager was in at that point and it was touch and go for a long time whether I’d be staying.

“Even after a few games I was very close to leaving. But it was my decision to stay. I love playing for the club.”

“If I was to leave, I probably wouldn’t play for a club the same size again in my career. I’ve been here a long time and really enjoyed it and I’m not sure I want it to end yet.”

Rangers boss handed Hearts warning

Lee McCulloch has warned Rangers manager Phillippe Clement his new side must see off Hearts in next month’s Viaplay Cup semi-final - or he could face the frustrations of the Ibrox faithful.

The former Monaco boss made a promising start to life at Rangers when when claimed a 4-0 win against Hibs - but McCulloch believes the struggles to keep pace with Celtic in this season’s title race places even more importance on the cup meeting with Steven Naismith’s men.

He told PLZ Soccer: “I think also if you’re a Rangers fan just now, as you say, seven points behind your biggest rivals and a semi-final around the corner before the window - they need to win that semi-final.