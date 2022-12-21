1. Emma Brownlie (Hearts)

Signed in the summer, Brownlie became the Hearts' first-ever professional and has been an ever-present this season. Moving to Hearts after helping Rangers lift their first-ever SWPL1 title unbeaten last season, the defender has carried her form into the Edinburgh club. Hearts have remained rock solid at the back and are unbeaten at home in the league so far this season. Brownlie's goal in the Edinburgh derby is easily her most memorable moment, putting the Jam Tarts ahead in front of the jubilant away fans. She is only seven months into her Hearts career so far, but the 29-year-old is expected to a pivotal player in the months and years ahead.

Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie