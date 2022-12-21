As 2022 comes to an end, we have ranked the top 10 SWPL1 footballers from the Edinburgh clubs based on their performances this year and the views of coaches, players, fans and experts.
Players from Hearts, Hibs and Spartans were all under consideration. So whether you’re an avid fan of the SWPL or new to the women’s game in Edinburgh and looking to find out more, here is our top 10 players of 2022.
1. Emma Brownlie (Hearts)
Signed in the summer, Brownlie became the Hearts' first-ever professional and has been an ever-present this season. Moving to Hearts after helping Rangers lift their first-ever SWPL1 title unbeaten last season, the defender has carried her form into the Edinburgh club. Hearts have remained rock solid at the back and are unbeaten at home in the league so far this season. Brownlie's goal in the Edinburgh derby is easily her most memorable moment, putting the Jam Tarts ahead in front of the jubilant away fans. She is only seven months into her Hearts career so far, but the 29-year-old is expected to a pivotal player in the months and years ahead.
Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie
2. Ellis Notley
Since making her debut in 2016, the 23-year-old has been Miss Consistency for Hibs. The utility player is able to play in multiple positions across defence and midfield and slots in seemlessly. She has now made herself an indispensable part of the squad, winning Hibs' player of the season awared at the end of the last campaign as well as reaching 150 appearances for the club in the Edinburgh derby in November. Going forward, it is easy to see Notley is a key part of Hibs' success and someone the manager can always depend on.
Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie
3. Rachael Harrison (Spartans)
The ever-reliable goalkeeper is in her 13th campaign for Spartans and is still setting the world alight. A key player in the SWPL Cup, she helped her team reached the semi-finals with a memorable victory over holders Celtic. Manager Debbi McCulloch described her showing as ‘one of the best goalkeeping performances she has ever witnessed’ with the 32-year-old virtually unbeatable as her side held on to win on penalties. With Spartans set to face Hibs in the Scottish Cup fourth round next month, she will be hoping to put in a similar performance.
Photo: Malcolm Mackenzie
4. Charlotte Parker-Smith (Hearts)
The goalkeeper has been in fine form this season with the defensive capabilities of her team aiding Hearts' dramatic rise this season. Hearts have only conceded 12 goals in 13 games so far this campaign and that included an impressive run of five clean sheets in seven games. Parker-Smith's best performance came in the Edinburgh derby in November. In front of a record crowd at Easter Road, the 26-year-old was the best player of the pitch, making numerous quality saves to keep Hibs out and only conceding in the dire embers of the game.
Photo: David Mollison